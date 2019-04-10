Year Long Forest Survey Underway

Recreators on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest may come across students and employees of the University of Washington in the national forest conducting a survey.

Questions asked on the National Visitor Use Monitoring Survey include where you recreated on the forest, how many people traveled with you, how long you were in the forest, what other recreation sites you visited while in the forest, and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided. About a third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip. Robin DeMario with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest says those conducting the survey will be easy to identify, with signs that read “Traffic Survey Ahead” and wearing bright orange vests. The National Visitor Use Monitoring survey is being conducted on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest now through September 30, 2020.