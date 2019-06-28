WSP Troopers Graduate

The 111th class of the Washington State Patrol graduated on Wednesday, with 41 cadets sworn in by Associate Chief Justice Charles Johnson of the State Supreme Court. Each graduate completed over 1,000 hours of training and will deploy throughout the state. The State Patrol’s District 6 covers North Central Washington and will welcome nine new cadets. Leavenworth native Tristan T.J. Parton will cover the Okanogan area. At the graduation ceremony, Parton was presented the Top Firearms Award, which recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios. Wenatchee native Jeremiah Matthews heads to Okanogan as well, with five graduates stationed in Ellensburg.

The Washington State Patrol Academy produces around three cadet classes each biennium, training at least 100 new troopers.