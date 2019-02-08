WSP Hiring Patrol Officers

If you’ve ever been interested in a career in law enforcement, the Washington State Patrol is currently recruiting for its January cadet class. Trooper John Bryant with the WSP says they are looking to fill up to 60 positions at the academy after its most recent class graduated in July. Those attending the academy can choose a career path into one of the many specialty fields that fall under the State Patrol, from aviation to bomb squad, collision reconstruction to high tech crime and Capitol security. Potential cadets must take a basic entrance exam prior to a four-phase hiring process. Potential Trooper cadet testing will take place in East Wenatchee August 17th. To sign up for cadet testing or for more information, go to WSP.WA.GOV