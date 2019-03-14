Woodin Avenue Bridge Project Starts Back Up

Construction kicks-off for final work on bridge and landing park

Next week, work will kick-off for the final phases of the Woodin Avenue Bridge Project in downtown Chelan. Nearly all aspects of the project are expected to be completed before Memorial Day Weekend, the end of May.

The next couple weeks, contractors plan to:

Remove existing curbs and sidewalks from the bridge towards downtown

Work on stormwater improvements

Start construction on the Landing Park, including… Excavation Construction of the retaining walls Relocation of existing light poles Manufacturing of handrails



There are no bridge closures anticipated, only short stops in traffic to allow equipment and trucks in and out of the work areas. Pedestrian access continues to remain open at all times with bicyclists using the same area to cross. For safety, bicyclists are asked to walk their bikes due to the limited space and compromised condition of the roadway.

Note: This look ahead reflects what the contractor anticipates at this time. Weather and other circumstances can change construction crew activities and bridge access. Please visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

At any time, find out the latest project news or read previous updates by visiting Project Updates web page WoodinAvenueBridgeProject.ORG