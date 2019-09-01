[1/9/19] Winthrop Rentals Moratorium Extended
Posted in Business & Economy, Local Government & Meetings
The town of Winthrop’s moratorium on new nightly rentals goes on. Mayor Sally Ranzau explains an action at last Wednesday’s town council meeting:
The mayor says the increasing number of nightly rentals is causing a shortage of housing for those who work there:
Ranzau says it’s not causing a hardship on those who are renting; the planning commission is also working on zoning for where nightly rentals can and can’t be placed.