Winthrop Rentals Moratorium Extended

The town of Winthrop’s moratorium on new nightly rentals goes on. Mayor Sally Ranzau explains an action at last Wednesday’s town council meeting:

The mayor says the increasing number of nightly rentals is causing a shortage of housing for those who work there:

Ranzau says it’s not causing a hardship on those who are renting; the planning commission is also working on zoning for where nightly rentals can and can’t be placed.