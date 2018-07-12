Winthrop Library Meeting Sunday

The Friends of the Winthrop Library will hold a community meeting Sunday at the Red Barn. Shannon Huffman-Polson who heads up the group, says the current library is just too small:

Over the last two years, the Library friends group has laid the groundwork, including a needs and assessments study developed with local architect Ray Johnston, who’s been involved in planning new libraries in Seattle. Several weeks ago, the Winthrop Town Council approved spending 109-thousand dollars for a parcel that would accommodate a six to seven-thousand square-foot library. Huffman-Polson says the community comments the Friends group has received envisions a new library with many uses:

One other aspect of a new library would include a technology aspect:

Once the “community conversation” is over Sunday, what will be the takeaway?

The Community Meeting is set for Sunday December 9th from 2 to 4 pm at the Winthrop Barn.