WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THRU 2 PM FRIDAY

Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Brewster Bridgeport, Waterville and Mansfield. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibility. Use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.