Winter Storm Watch Friday afternoon through late Saturday night for East Slopes Northern Cascades…. Omak to Wenatchee including Mansfield and the Waterville Plateau.

Look for clouds to increase Thursday evening as low pressure organizes over British Columbia.

Periods of light snow are expected Friday. Snow will increase Friday evening and become locally heavy overnight. Much of Eastern Washington will have a good shot of a couple inches of snow Friday night,

but the Okanogan Highlands/Valley Down toward the Wenatchee area has the potential for much heavier snow. Blowing and drifting snow combined with bitterly cold north winds will make Saturday a potentially dangerous day to travel across the Pacific northwest. Snow accumulations of ten inches or more from Omak to Chelan to Wenatchee will be possible. North winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph in the Columbia Basin will have the potential to make roads impassable due to drifting snow. Winds are expected to subside by Sunday with cold temperatures lingering into next week.

Normally a Winter Storm Watch will be issued 24 -36 hrs. in advance of a storm. It indicates the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased but its occurrence, location, and/or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so you can make plans to stay safe.

While rare for our area, a Blizzard Watch may be issued instead.

As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to a warning or an advisory A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.