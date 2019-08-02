WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THRU SATURDAY NIGHT

Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, and Loup Loup Pass.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible for the valleys. Total snow accumulations 10 to 15 inches for the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

A Winter Storm Warning means a potentially hazardous winter weather event is imminent. Citizens are urged to take action to so you can stay safe. Continue to monitor media outlets for the latest forecast details. Cold weather will continue today as cloud cover thickens and light snow begins to fall region wide this afternoon. Blowing and drifting snow combined with bitterly cold north winds will make Saturday a potentially dangerous day to travel across the Pacific Northwest. Snow accumulations of ten inches or more from Omak to Chelan to Wenatchee will be possible. North winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph in the Columbia Basin will potentially make roads impassable due to low visibility and drifting snow. Winds are expected to subside by Sunday with cold temperatures lingering into next week.