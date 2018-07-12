Winter Driving

The frigid temperatures these past few days is a reminder that winter driving conditions are here. We’ve been lucky to have relatively dry roads but everyone should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing a winter driving kit and freshen up on how to drive in poor conditions.

Dangerous winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter. Nearly 46 percent of all crashes involving bad weather take place in the winter.

One of the best things you can do in case of an emergency is pack a winter driving kit that includes:

· Bag of abrasive materials such as sand or cat litter for gaining traction in snow and ice

·Snow shovel ·Flashlight with new batteries ·Gloves and warm coat ·Ice scraper and snow brush ·Jumper cables ·Blankets

·Warning flare or triangles · Cellular phone and charger ·First aid kit

·Food and water, don’t forget pets ·Basic tool kit

To stay safe when driving during winter conditions consider…

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Drive slowly . Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Increase your following distance. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.

Know your brakes . Whether you have antilock brakes or not..Don’t pump the brakes.

Don’t stop while going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

It’s always a good idea to check weather forecasts, traffic reports and road conditions so you can give yourself extra time to get to your destination and not be surprised by the weather or road conditions.