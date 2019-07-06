Wildfire now 28 square miles and 65% contained

A wildfire burning in dry grass and sage lands near the Columbia River in Grant County is holding steady at 20,380 acres, about 28 square miles. The Highway 243 Fire near Wanapum Dam is now 65 percent contained. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says all evacuation notices have been lifted and they’re reopening roads closed from the fire. Evacuation notices have been downgraded as well, Level 1s and some Level 2s remain for Beverly and surrounding communities. The cause of the fire that started Monday night has not been determined. Officials say no homes have been consumed, but a couple outbuildings have burned. About 350 firefighters are on scene, but some will start to demobilize today. Fire crews said some mop-up and rehab work will begin today.