WIAA New Director from Wenatchee

Wenatchee High School’s Dean of Students BJ Kuntz is the newest Assistant Director for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association – WIAA. Kuntz, a Wenatchee native, will replace John Miller, who is retiring from WIAA after 11 years. Kuntz has held multiple positions in the Wenatchee School District, most recently as Dean of Students at Wenatchee High since 2014, after 12 years as the District’s Athletic Director. Kuntz began her career as a teacher and a coach for 10 years before moving into an administrative roll, first at Rogers High School in Puyallup, where she coached softball and volleyball, before moving back to Wenatchee in 2002 where she continued to coach volleyball. A graduate of Gonzaga University, Kuntz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Health and Physical Education with teacher certification. She later earned a Masters of Education from City University.