Local news about the Coronavirus infection from healthcare organizations and schools

As the number of deaths due to the Coronavirus infection increase in western Washington, regional healthcare organizations are taking proactive steps. Clint Strand from Confluence Health and Agustin Benegas from Lake Chelan Community Hospital share what’s happening within their organizations, as well as give instructions about what to do if you think you have symptoms, and the best method for staying healthy. Click to listen. AUDIO: 2:11

School superintendents from Chelan and Manson tell KOZI what they’re doing to prepare for the possibility of Coronavirus in their districts. click to listen. AUDIO: 1:47