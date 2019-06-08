Wenatchee Works on Traffic Issues

The City of Wenatchee has been seeking funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Confluence Parkway, part of the North Wenatchee Transportation Master Plan, whose goal is to alleviate traffic concerns specifically in the North Wenatchee corridor. Funding for the $125 million project would come in part from the US DOT’s Infrastructure grant program, known as INFRA grant, along with state matching funds. Steve King is Economic Development Director for the City of Wenatchee.

The City of Wenatchee will apply again next year for an INFRA grant to fund the Confluence Parkway Project. And this year, only one project in Washington, a $4.5 million project in Union Gap in South Yakima, received funding through the INFRA grant program.