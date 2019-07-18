Wenatchee Valley Group Tackle Issues

The community development initiative Our Valley Our Future is adding more projects to its Action Plan. It was first developed in 2016 to tackle challenges like wildfires, lagging wages, rising poverty rates and housing costs. Now the group is asking for public input on its 2020 plan and potential projects to include.

The six proposals range from creating blue zones within the community that promote healthy choices; building more than 30 miles of new multi-use trails in number two canyon; a a new library in East Wenatchee and constructing new facilities at Wenatchee Valley College for expansion of programs. Also, the publication of a multi-platform book showcasing NCW success stories that embody ‘thinking like a community’ and enhancing and expanding Chelan County Drug Court and its treatment and support programs. Those project’s leaders will pitch them to the community and Our Valley Our Future leadership on Thursday August 1 at Pybus Public Market’s Local Tel Event Center.