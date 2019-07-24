Wenatchee Murder/Suicide

Wenatchee Police Detectives continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Highland Drive Sunday evening. Detectives were able to complete several more witness interviews and conducted a subsequent search of the residence for additional evidence. Based on the investigation, detectives believe this incident was a homicide/suicide, which left 54-year-old Edgar L. Rodrigue and 41-year-old Michelle D. Rodrigue both dead. Through witness interviews detectives learned that the couple had been separated for the last two months. On the day of the shooting, Michelle came to the residence and there was some sort of verbal altercation that turned violent. During the altercation, Edgar armed himself with a .40 caliber Glock handgun and shot his wife, Michelle, at least twice, killing her. Edgar then turned the gun on himself and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no indication of domestic violence history between the two. The Chelan County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy tomorrow and could then release more information.