Wenatchee Gas Leak Closes Road

Authorities closed off some roads yesterday just after noon due to a natural gas leak in the vicinity of Lincoln Elementary School. The 500 blocks of Lynn and Marjo streets, between Lincoln Park and Lincoln Elementary were closed and some residents were evacuated. Police also closed Cashmere Street from Crawford Avenue to north of Marjo while crews made repairs. All streets in the vicinity we’re reopened at around 4:30pm yesterday afternoon.