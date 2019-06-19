WENATCHEE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER RESIGNS

East Wenatchee City Council Member Chuck Johnson announced his resignation from the City Council at the end of the month. Johnson made the announcement at last night’s city council meeting, effective June 30. Mayor Steve Lacy acknowledged Johnson during the meeting and presented him with a certificate of appreciation for his service. Johnson has been on the East Wenatchee City Council for 13 years. Johnson said that he would like to thank the great people of the Wenatchee Valley and that it has been an honor to serve the community. Johnson and his wife Carole have two kids and three grandchildren.

Johnson’s term expires at the end of 2021 so the council will have to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.