[1/2/19] Weekly Basketball Schedule 1/1/19-1/5/19
Wednesday, January 2
Chelan Goats host Australia Newington High School at Chelan High School. Boys Tip-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word.
Thursday, January 3
Brewster Bears travel to the Manson Trojans at Manson High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.
Friday, January 4
Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium in Okanogan. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Saturday, January 5
Brewster Bears host the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Billy Bosch.