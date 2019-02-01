Weekly Basketball Schedule 1/1/19-1/5/19

Wednesday, January 2

Chelan Goats host Australia Newington High School at Chelan High School. Boys Tip-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word.

Thursday, January 3

Brewster Bears travel to the Manson Trojans at Manson High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Friday, January 4

Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium in Okanogan. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Saturday, January 5

Brewster Bears host the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Billy Bosch.