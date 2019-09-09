Weekly Football Schedule 9/9-14/19

Friday, September 13th

Chelan Goats host the Warden Cougars at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears travel to the Quincy Jackrabbits at Quincy Jackrabbit Stadium. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.

Manson Trojans travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Best Deals Auto Sales

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank

Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan