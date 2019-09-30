[9/30/19] Weekly Football Schedule 9/30/19 – 10/5/19
Friday, October 4th
Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Okanogan Football Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word.
Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans at Webster Field in Brewster. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.
