[9/30/19] Weekly Football Schedule 9/30/19 – 10/5/19

Posted in SportsTagged , , , ,

Friday, October 4th

Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Okanogan Football Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word. 

Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans at Webster Field in Brewster. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.  

 

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy           Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster             Best Deals Auto Sales

Erlandsen & Associates                      North Cascades Bank

Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan 