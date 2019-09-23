[9/23/19] Weekly Football Schedule 9/23-28/19
Friday, September 27th
Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.
Manson Trojans host the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.
