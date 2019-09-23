[9/23/19] Weekly Football Schedule 9/23-28/19

Posted in SportsTagged , , , , ,

Friday, September 27th

Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons. 

Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman. 

Manson Trojans host the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. 

 

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy           Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster             Best Deals Auto Sales

Erlandsen & Associates                      North Cascades Bank

Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan                           

 