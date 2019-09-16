[9/16/19] Weekly Football Schedule 9/16-21/19
Friday, September 20th
Chelan Goats host the South Whidbey Falcons at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Manson Trojans host the Liberty Christian Patriots at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.
Saturday, September 21st
Brewster Bears travel to the Mabton Vikings. The Boys Kick-Off at 1:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 12:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.
