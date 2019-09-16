Weekly Football Schedule 9/16-21/19

Friday, September 20th

Chelan Goats host the South Whidbey Falcons at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Manson Trojans host the Liberty Christian Patriots at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.

Saturday, September 21st

Brewster Bears travel to the Mabton Vikings. The Boys Kick-Off at 1:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 12:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.

