Weekly Football Schedule 10/21-26/19

Friday, October 25th

Chelan Goats host the Omak Pioneers at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons. This is Senior Night for the Chelan Goats and the last Home game of the season.

Brewster Bears travel to the Tri-Cities Prep Jaguars at Chiawana High School in Pasco. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.

Manson Trojans travel to the Lind-Ritzville-Sprague Rams. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.

