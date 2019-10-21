[10/21/19] Weekly Football Schedule 10/21-26/19
Friday, October 25th
Chelan Goats host the Omak Pioneers at Sargent Field. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons. This is Senior Night for the Chelan Goats and the last Home game of the season.
Brewster Bears travel to the Tri-Cities Prep Jaguars at Chiawana High School in Pasco. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.
Manson Trojans travel to the Lind-Ritzville-Sprague Rams. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.
