[10/14/19] Weekly Football Schedule 10/14-19/19
Friday, October 18th
Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Brewster Bears host the Davenport Gorillas at Webster Field in Brewster. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.
Manson Trojans host the Oroville Hornets at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.
