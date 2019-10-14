Weekly Football Schedule 10/14-19/19

Friday, October 18th

Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks at the Peshastin-Dryden Sports Complex. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears host the Davenport Gorillas at Webster Field in Brewster. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 6:50pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.

Manson Trojans host the Oroville Hornets at Manson High School. The Boys Kick-Off at 7:00pm.

