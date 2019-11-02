Weekly Basketball Schedule 2/11/19-2/15/19

Monday, February 11

Chelan Goats travel to Wenatchee High School for their first playoff games. The Lady Goats will play the Okanogan Bulldogs and Tip-Off at 3:00pm, and the Boys will play the Omak Pioneers and Tip-Off at 4:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 2:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Tuesday, February 12

Brewster Lady Bears play Mabton at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls will Tip-Off at 6:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Wednesday, February 13

If the Chelan Goats win their games on Monday, they will play their second games of playoffs at Brewster High School. Girls would Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys would Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Friday, February 15

Brewster Bears travel to the Chelan Community Gym for their next round of District Playoffs. Girls will Tip-Off at either 5:00pm or 6:30pm depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s game. The Boys will Tip-Off at 8:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM with live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

