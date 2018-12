Weekly Basketball Schedule 12/24/18-12/29/18

Thursday, December 27

Brewster Bears play the Toutle Lake Ducks at The Yakima Sundome. Boys Tip-Off at 3:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 2:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word.

Friday, December 28

Brewster Bears play the King’s Way Christian Knights at The Yakima Sundome. Boys Tip-Off at 12:00pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 11:50am. Live action announced by Karl Word.