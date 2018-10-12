Weekly Basketball Schedule 12/10-15/18

Tuesday, December 11

Chelan Goats host the Cascade Kodiaks at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears travel to the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions at Liberty Bell High School in Winthrop. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Friday, December 14

Chelan Goats host the Brewster Bears at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM & FM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons for this simulcast game.