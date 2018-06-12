[12/6/18] Weekly Basketball Schedule 12/07-09/18
Posted in Sports
Friday, December 7
Chelan Goats host the Okanogan Bulldogs at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Brewster Bears host the Oroville Hornets at Champions Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.
Saturday, December 8
Chelan Goats host the La Salle Lightning at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.