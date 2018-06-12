Weekly Basketball Schedule 12/07-09/18

Friday, December 7

Chelan Goats host the Okanogan Bulldogs at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears host the Oroville Hornets at Champions Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Saturday, December 8

Chelan Goats host the La Salle Lightning at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Joel Norman.