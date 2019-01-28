Weekly Basketball Schedule 1/28/19-2/2/19

Tuesday, January 29

Brewster Bears travel to the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Lake Roosevelt High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Manson Trojans host the Tonasket Tigers at Manson High School. Girls Tip-off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm.

Thursday, January 31

Chelan Goats travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Friday, February 1

Chelan Goats host the Omak Pioneers at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons. *Senior Night for Chelan High School

Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

