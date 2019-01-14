Weekly Basketball Schedule 1/14/19-1/19/19

Tuesday, January 15

Chelan Goats travel to Omak Pioneers at Omak High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears travel to the Oroville Hornets at Oroville High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Manson Trojans travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs and Fillies at Bridgeport High School. Girls Tip-off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm.

Friday, January 18

Chelan Goats travel to the Cashmere Bulldogs at Cashmere High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.

Brewster Bears host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.

Manson Trojans host the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers at Manson High School. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm.

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Best Deals Auto Sales

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank