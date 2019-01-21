[1/21/19] Weekly Basketball Schedule 01/21/19-01/26/19
Tuesday, January 22
Chelan Goats host the Okanogan Bulldogs at Chelan High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Manson Trojans host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions at Manson High School. Girls Tip-off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm.
Wednesday, January 23
Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks at Cascade High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons. *This is a make-up game from the January 8th cancellation due to weather.
Friday, January 25
Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks at Cascade High School. Girls Tip-Off at 5:45pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:15pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI AM starting at 5:35pm. Live action announced by Steve Simmons.
Brewster Bears host the Soap Lake Eagles at Champion Gym in Brewster. Girls Tip-Off at 6:00pm, and the Boys Tip-Off at 7:30pm. Tune into the live broadcast on KOZI FM starting at 5:50pm. Live action announced by Karl Word and Billy Bosch.
