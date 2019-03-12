Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5th

Brewster Bears travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7th

Brewster Bears travel to the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers at Waterville HS

KOZI FM Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, December 10th – Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers

Friday, December 13th – Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs

Brewster Bears travel to the Oroville Hornets

Saturday, December 14th – Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank