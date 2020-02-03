[2/3/20] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th   

Brewster Bears host the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Champion Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5th   

Chelan Goats host the Tonasket Tigers at Chelan High School

KOZI AM     Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

 

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th     

Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers at Omak High School

KOZI AM     Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

 

Brewster Bears travel to the Manson Trojans at Manson High School

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th   

Brewster Bears host the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Champion Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, February 15th – Chelan Goats at the CTL League Championships

 

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy      Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster        Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan    

Erlandsen & Associates                  North Cascades Bank       