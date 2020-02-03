[2/3/20] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th
Brewster Bears host the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Champion Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5th
Chelan Goats host the Tonasket Tigers at Chelan High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th
Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers at Omak High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM
Brewster Bears travel to the Manson Trojans at Manson High School
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th
Brewster Bears host the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Champion Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, February 15th – Chelan Goats at the CTL League Championships
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank