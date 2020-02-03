Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

Brewster Bears host the Lake Roosevelt Raiders at Champion Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

Chelan Goats host the Tonasket Tigers at Chelan High School

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7th

Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers at Omak High School

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

Brewster Bears travel to the Manson Trojans at Manson High School

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8th

Brewster Bears host the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies at Champion Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday, February 15th – Chelan Goats at the CTL League Championships

