[1/13/20] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14th
Chelan Goats host the Cascade Kodiaks at Chelan High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
Brewster Bears host the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers at Champions Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th
Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th
Chelan Goats travel to the Cashmere Bulldogs at Ron Doane Gymnasium in Cashmere
KOZI AM Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th
Chelan Goats travel to the LaSelle Lightning at LaSelle High School
KOZI AM Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, January 21st – Chelan Goats host the Omak Pioneers
Brewster Bears host the Oroville Hornets
Friday, January 24th – Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs
Brewster Bears travel to the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions
