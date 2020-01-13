[1/13/20] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14th

Chelan Goats host the Cascade Kodiaks at Chelan High School

KOZI AM     Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

Brewster Bears host the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th  

Brewster Bears travel to the Tonasket Tigers at Tonasket High School

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th 

Chelan Goats travel to the Cashmere Bulldogs at Ron Doane Gymnasium in Cashmere

KOZI AM     Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18th

Chelan Goats travel to the LaSelle Lightning at LaSelle High School

KOZI AM     Karl Word

 Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, January 21st – Chelan Goats host the Omak Pioneers

                                    Brewster Bears host the Oroville Hornets

Friday, January 24th – Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs

                                    Brewster Bears travel to the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions

 

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy      Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster        Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan    

Erlandsen & Associates                  North Cascades Bank       