[12/30/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3rd
Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs at Chelan High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4th
Brewster Bears host the Soap Lake Eagles at Champions Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, January 7th – Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers
Brewster Bears travel to the Lake Roosevelt Raiders
Thursday, January 9th – Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans
Friday, January 10th – Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs
Saturday, January 11th – Chelan Goats host the Warden Cougars
Brewster Bears travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank