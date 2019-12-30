[12/30/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3rd

Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs at Chelan High School

KOZI AM     Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4th

Brewster Bears host the Soap Lake Eagles at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, January 7th – Chelan Goats travel to the Omak Pioneers

                                     Brewster Bears travel to the Lake Roosevelt Raiders

Thursday, January 9th – Brewster Bears host the Manson Trojans

Friday, January 10th – Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs

Saturday, January 11th – Chelan Goats host the Warden Cougars

                                     Brewster Bears travel to the Bridgeport Mustangs & Fillies

 

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy      Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster        Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan    

Erlandsen & Associates                  North Cascades Bank       