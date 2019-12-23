[12/23/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
Posted in Sports
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27th
Brewster Bears play the Seattle Academy Cardinals at the Yakima Sundome
KOZI FM Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:50PM Boys Tip-Off: 6:00PM
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28th
Brewster Bears play the Overlake Owls at the Yakima Sundome
KOZI FM Karl Word
Pre-Game 1:20PM Boys Tip-Off: 1:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, January 3rd – Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs
Saturday, January 4th – Brewster Bears host the Soap Lake Eagles
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank