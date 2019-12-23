[12/23/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27th

Brewster Bears play the Seattle Academy Cardinals at the Yakima Sundome

KOZI FM     Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Boys Tip-Off: 6:00PM

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28th

Brewster Bears play the Overlake Owls at the Yakima Sundome

KOZI FM     Karl Word

Pre-Game 1:20PM     Boys Tip-Off: 1:30PM

 

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, January 3rd – Chelan Goats host the Cashmere Bulldogs

Saturday, January 4th – Brewster Bears host the Soap Lake Eagles

 

