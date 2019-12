Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17th

Brewster Bears host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks at Cascade High School

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20th

Brewster Bears host the Chelan Goats at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM & AM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

*Simulcast Game

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, December 27th & Saturday, December 28th – Brewster Bears at the Yakima Sundome for the Sundome Shootout

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank