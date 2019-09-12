[12/9/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10th

Brewster Bears host the Tonasket Tigers at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM     Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th

Brewster Bears travel to the Oroville Hornets at Oroville High School

KOZI FM     Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium

KOZI AM     Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:35PM     Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th

Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans at Chelan High School

KOZI AM     Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:50PM     Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM       Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

 

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, December 17th – Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks

Brewster Bears host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions

Friday, December 20th – Brewster Bears host the Chelan Goats

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy      Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster        Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan    

Erlandsen & Associates                              North Cascades Bank       