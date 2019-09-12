Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10th

Brewster Bears host the Tonasket Tigers at Champions Gym in Brewster

KOZI FM Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th

Brewster Bears travel to the Oroville Hornets at Oroville High School

KOZI FM Joel Norman

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium

KOZI AM Karl Word

Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th

Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans at Chelan High School

KOZI AM Steve Simmons

Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, December 17th – Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks

Brewster Bears host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions

Friday, December 20th – Brewster Bears host the Chelan Goats

THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:

Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh

Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan

Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank