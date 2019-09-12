[12/9/19] Weekly Basketball Broadcast Schedule
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10th
Brewster Bears host the Tonasket Tigers at Champions Gym in Brewster
KOZI FM Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13th
Brewster Bears travel to the Oroville Hornets at Oroville High School
KOZI FM Joel Norman
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
Chelan Goats travel to the Okanogan Bulldogs at Dawson Gymnasium
KOZI AM Karl Word
Pre-Game 5:35PM Girls Tip-off: 5:45PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:15PM
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14th
Chelan Goats host the Granger Spartans at Chelan High School
KOZI AM Steve Simmons
Pre-Game 5:50PM Girls Tip-off: 6:00PM Boys Tip-Off: 7:30PM
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, December 17th – Chelan Goats travel to the Cascade Kodiaks
Brewster Bears host the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions
Friday, December 20th – Brewster Bears host the Chelan Goats
THANKS TO OUR MAJOR SPONSORS:
Lake Chelan Physical Therapy Chelan Fruit/ Chelan Fresh
Wilbur-Ellis Chelan/Brewster Les Schwab Brewster & Chelan
Erlandsen & Associates North Cascades Bank