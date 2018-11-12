Weather Advisory

Following Monday’s first blanket of snow an even stronger storm system is set to bring heavy rain and copious mountain snow to the region.

Although Central Washington residents experienced an abnormally dry first week of December, the monthly precipitation deficit will be effectively erased this week.

The next storm system will barrel in tonight and push into the northern Rockies by Wednesday, with the worst of the local impacts coming Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Not only will snow bury the Cascades, but winds may also be strong enough to cause localized tree damage and power outages.

At the very least, motorists will face treacherous travel conditions and have to contend with heavy snow on all cross state passes.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY... Chelan Brewster Bridgeport Entiat Waterville Mansfield A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibility.. use caution while driving. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THRU WEDNESDAY AM...

Leavenworth Mazama Twisp Winthrop Stehekin