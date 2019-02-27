WDFW Committee

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking candidates to serve on a new committee that will advise the department on the management of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area.

WDFW manages the 192,000-acre wildlife area, comprised of 13 units in Grant and Adams counties. The department primarily manages the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area to provide opportunities for hunting, fishing, and wildlife-related recreational opportunities while preserving and enhancing wildlife and their habitats.

The advisory group will assist the department with the development of the new wildlife area management plan, which will guide the actions on the wildlife area for the next 10 years. The department is seeking broad and diverse representation from interested and affected groups, including local governments, hunters, anglers, other recreationists, environmental organizations, nearby landowners, and local business owners.

The selected members will be expected to attend the first wildlife area advisory committee meeting this spring, as well as one or two other meetings per year.

For more information about the committee membership, roles, and responsibilities look online at wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory

Applicants should submit a letter of interest that includes:

Name, address, telephone number, and email address.

Organization the individual is representing (if any), its mission, and location.

The applicant’s familiarity with the wildlife area and interest in participating in the advisory group.

His or her experience in the advisory group process and in collaborating with people who have different values.

A summary of experience with this or other wildlife areas, and land management issues.

Applications should be postmarked no later than next Friday March 8th and sent to Fish and Wildlife Region 2 Headquarters in Ephrata or by email to TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov with the subject line “Columbia Basin Wildlife Committee”

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities. WDFW manages more than one million acres of public land across the state that is designated for wildlife habitat and public recreation.