Washington State Dept of Health

The Washington State Department of Health has taken action against a Chelan County health care provider.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions including medical doctors, nurses and veterinarians.

Chelan County

In October 2018 the Veterinary Board denied a veterinary medication clerk credential to Matthew Aaron Ryan-Kelzenberg (VM60871275), who in 2017 was convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “ Look up a health care provider license ” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.