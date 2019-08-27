Washington State Awarded Grant to Study Maternal Mortality

Washington State was awarded $375,000 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat maternal mortality. The grant was authorized under legislation from Southwest Washington Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler. Twenty-four other states also received different levels of grant funds.

Beutler said the country’s maternal death rate has reached a crisis level and the money will support and provide critical resources to states like Washington as they review every maternal death and make course corrections to save future moms’ lives. Beutler said she’s pleased to see the CDC award its first round of critical grant funding to allow her Preventing Maternal Deaths Act to take effect in Washington communities.