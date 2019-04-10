Washington Parks Finalist for Awards

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission was recognized recently as a finalist for the 2019 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence. The other finalists for the award were the State Parks in Florida, Maryland and Tennessee, announced at the National Recreation and Park Association annual conference in Baltimore. Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. This is the second time Washington State Parks has been recognized among the top state parks system; the first time was in 2017. The Washington state park system is one of the largest in the country, with 124 parks in nine distinct eco-regions.