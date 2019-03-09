Washington Creek Fire Burns Residence and Vehicles

A three alarm fire yesterday at the 50 block of Washington Creek Road claimed one residence, several vehicles and at least one RV. The fire was reported at 2:28 Monday afternoon and went three alarm by 2:45. There was strong support on the fire with seven brush trucks and five tinders on scene along with air support. Thick, black smoke could be seen as the fire grew to an estimated 15 acres. Crews had the fire contained around 5PM. The family is seeking assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.