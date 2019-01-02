WASHINGTON APPLES RECEIVE $8.4 MILLION IN TRADE MITIGATION FUNDS

The Washington Apple Commission will be receiving $8,457,600 through the USDA Agricultural Trade Promotion (ATP) Program funding. The ATP program, funded at $200 million, will develop and grow export markets to mitigate adverse effects of trade conflicts with foreign countries.

“We appreciate the USDA’s support of the apple industry and their understanding of the challenges we are facing due to retaliatory tariffs in our export markets. This funding will be key to building markets and reducing the impact on Washington apple producers,” says, Washington Apple Commission President Todd Fryhover. “We are thankful for the work and diligence from the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service in assessing and determining funding.”

The ATP funds allocated by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service to various agriculture commodity groups will be used to increase promotional efforts and alleviate the impact of additional costs and challenges in export markets during trade disruptions.

Washington state exports one-third of its fresh apple crop and 90% of U.S. apple exports originate from Washington. 40% of the state’s apple exports are shipped to Mexico and China, where they face retaliatory tariffs of 20% and 40% respectively. India is another top market that is currently threatening a 25% tariff on U.S. apples.

The Washington Apple Commission is a promotional organization dedicated to serving the Washington apple industry by increasing consumer demand through innovative marketing and promotions in international markets.