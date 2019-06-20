WA Employment Higher than National Average

Washington’s state’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.7 percent last month. According to numbers released yesterday by the Employment Security Department, May’s jobless rate remains unchanged from April’s. The state also added 9,600 jobs last month, with the largest job gains seen in construction, professional and business services and education and health services. The state has added an estimated 82,300 jobs since May 2018, with the private sector adding 83,700 jobs and the public sector losing 1,400 jobs over the year. Job gains and losses are estimates based on surveys by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The national unemployment rate for May was 3.6 percent.