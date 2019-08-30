Visiting Hiker Dies

A hiker from Germany died after he was hit by a falling tree on the Pacific Crest Trail. The Skamania County Sheriff’s office said yesterday it received a cell phone call Tuesday afternoon from a group of hikers on the PCT, northwest of Trout Lake, Washington. The group said one member was injured.

While a search and rescue team was enroute, they received another call saying the patient’s condition was deteriorating. They reached the hiker, identified as 28-year-old Finn Bastian of Preetz, Germany. He was taken to the trailhead and given CPR but he couldn’t be revived and died. His hiking partners said they had reached a wooden bridge and while crossing, the tree fell, striking Bastian. Officials said the tree was rotted at the base.