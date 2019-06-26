Vision Casting for Wenatchee Convention Center

What’s the future of the Wenatchee Convention Center? The City of Wenatchee is currently doing a study to determine if it is feasible to expand the Convention Center and how current services are viewed and can be improved upon. Jerri Barkley with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce said over the next year, the goal is to figure out what the next ten years will look like for the convention center and what improvements can be made. You’re invited to comment on the study of potentially expanding the Wenatchee Convention Center via an online survey via this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J6J5NP5 . Comments on the proposed project will be accepted up through July 10th.