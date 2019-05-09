UW Earns High Praise

The University of Washington held its position at Number 14 in the world on the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities, released this month. UW also came in at number three among public universities in the U.S. The University’s President Ana Mari Cauce said in a statement the rankings speak to the incredible impact of UW faculty, students, and alumni whose work is opening doors to new cures and treatments and a greater understanding of everything from systems of government to the farthest reaches of the cosmos.

University of Washington placed well in two other rankings. UW is tied for No. 22 on MONEY Magazine’s 2019 list of Best Colleges for Your Money, and is ranked No. 19 in the national universities category of the 2019 Washington Monthly College Rankings.